Between July and September, debt repayment spending increased by 10%.

According to a building society analysis, debt repayment spending increased by 10% between July and September compared to the previous three months.

The number of debt-paying transactions climbed by 2% in the third quarter, according to the Nationwide Building Society.

The findings imply that people are trying to gain control of their finances in whatever way they can, according to the Society.

According to a Nationwide study, nearly three-quarters (74%) of individuals in the UK are concerned about growing living costs, while a quarter (25%) are concerned about their financial situation.

Utilities, food, and car expenditures are among the areas where individuals expect increased living costs to hit, according to the survey.

Nearly one-fifth (18%) anticipate their debt-paying spending will increase in the coming months, while 15% believe the amount they spend on their mortgage or rent will increase.

Nearly a fifth (18%) said they have used credit to get by more in the last few months than they had previously, and more than a third (36%) said they were planning to use their savings.

Between July and September, the Society’s members conducted over 620 million transactions, which were analyzed to create the Nationwide Spending Report.

The findings, according to Mark Nalder, Nationwide’s head of payments, had “a sense of belt-tightening.”

“As we get deeper into the winter months, and with the rising cost of living likely to continue to pinch consumers, we expect spending growth to slow even more as people pay even closer attention to their finances and make those difficult decisions about what they can and cannot spend,” he added.