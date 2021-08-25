Between 5% and 6% of American households did not provide age or race information for the 2020 Census.

According to Census Bureau officials, between 5 and 6% of households in the United States did not give information on age, race, or Hispanic background in their responses to the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau’s statisticians were forced to come up with solutions to fill in the gaps, according to the Associated Press.

In addition, half of all households in the United States did not specify how many people lived there. Census data on neighborhoods, cities, and states is critical for determining if political district lines are established in a way that allows Black and Hispanic communities to elect representatives who will serve them in the best interests of residents.

Census data also aids in the distribution of the federal government’s $1.5 trillion in annual spending.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

While the incidence of missing information was greater in the 2020 Census than in 2010, it was lower than expected during a once-in-a-decade head count that was deemed the most difficult in recent memory due to the pandemic, natural catastrophes, and Trump administration political meddling.

Around two-thirds of all households in the United States completed the census questionnaire on their own, and those forms had the most detailed responses.

Census takers failed to get answers about the age of residents living there in nearly a quarter of those homes, and they failed to get details on race or Hispanic background in about a sixth of those homes in about a third of the U.S. households that didn’t answer the census form on their own and required census-taker visits.

When census takers were unable to reach anyone residing in the household, they were obliged to ask a neighbor or landlord for information, which resulted in 60 percent of missing information for age, 41 percent for race, and 38 percent for Hispanic origin.

“This is not surprising,” the Census Bureau stated in a statement, “because people who don’t live at a residence wouldn’t be expected to have comprehensive awareness of the demographics, such as age or ethnicity, of their neighbors.”

Residents in states with bigger Latino populations were more likely to not answer the race question, while the Census Bureau noted this was due to respondents not identifying with the race. This is a condensed version of the information.