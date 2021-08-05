Between 2011 and 2018, 191 businesses were fined for not paying minimum wage to their employees.

Between 2011 and 2018, over 200 businesses were found to have failed to pay their employees at least the minimum wage, according to a government list.

According to the Mirror, employers such as John Lewis, The Body Shop, McColls, and Welcome Break breached the law.

Apprentices made up a significant portion of those affected.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) stated the HMRC data amounted to a £2.1 million shortfall, affecting 34,000 workers.

During a technological breach in 2016, John Lewis plc failed to pay £941,355.67 to 19,392 workers, according to the report.

The Body Shop owes 959 employees £34,670 in back pay.

Martin McColl, a Morrisons supplier, was also short of £258,047 for 4,366 employees.

Meanwhile, Welcome Break, a highway service station chain, failed to pay £149,031 to 1,591 employees.

Employers must repay arrears to their employees at the current minimum wage rates, or face fines of up to 200 percent of the amount owed.

In April 2021, the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates in the United Kingdom increased.

Over 25s should be paid at least £8.91 an hour, while apprentices should be paid £4.30.

No of their age or profession, every UK worker is entitled to the National Minimum Wage.

“Our minimum wage standards are in place to ensure that a fair day’s work gets a fair day’s pay – it is unacceptable for any employer to fall short,” said Business Minister Paul Scully.

“All companies, including those on this list, must properly compensate their employees.”

“These are really challenging times for all workers, particularly those on low pay who are often performing vital duties in a range of key areas, including care,” said Bryan Sanderson, Chair of the Low Pay Commission.

“The minimum wage provides critical support, and compliance is critical for both the receivers and our society as a whole.”

“This was a technical issue that occurred four years ago, has been repaired, and which we ourselves made public at the time,” a John Lewis Partnership spokeswoman stated.

“The problem emerged because the Partnership smooths compensation so that Partners with variable income receive the same amount each month, so assisting them.”

