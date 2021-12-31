Betty White passes away at the age of 99, only weeks before her 100th birthday.

Betty White, the star of the Golden Girls, died at the age of 99.

According to TMZ, the renowned American actress died this morning at her home.

Her agent, Jeff Witjas, has already verified the news in a statement.

“Even though Betty was set to become 100, I imagined she’d live forever,” he remarked.

“I’ll miss her dearly, as will the animal world, which she adored.” Betty never seemed to be afraid of dying since she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden. She was certain she’d see him again.” She was an early television comedy pioneer, starring in The Golden Girls and going on to have an 80-year Hollywood career.

Betty held the Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest Television Career for an Entertainer,’ having begun her career in television in 1939.

She received eight Emmy Awards (out of 21 nominations), three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1985.

On January 17, 2022, she was to celebrate her 100th birthday.