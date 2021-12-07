Better CEO Vishal Garg’s video of firing 900 employees over Zoom has been viewed over 300,000 times.

Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, dismissed 900 of his workers over a Zoom chat, and the video has since gone viral. On December 1, Garg held a conference call with the employees and explained why they were being laid off.

Market changes, efficiency, productivity, and performance, according to the CEO of a mortgage company, were the main reasons he had to fire these workers.

The video has gone viral on social media, and Garg has received a lot of backlash for firing so many people so close to the holidays.

There are multiple videos of the Zoom call available online, with two of them accumulating over 300,000 views.

“I wish I didn’t have to lay off 900 of you over a zoom call, but I’m going to lay y’all off right before the holidays lmfaooo,” says Vishal Garg.

"Hello everyone, thank you for joining us. I have some bad news for you. As you are aware, the market has changed, and we must adapt in order to survive and, hopefully, continue to develop and fulfill our objective.

“This isn’t the news you want to hear, but it was ultimately my decision, and I wanted you to know about it. It’s been a difficult decision to make; this is the second time in my career that I’ve had to make this decision, and I don’t want to do it again. I sobbed the last time I did it; this time, I’m hoping to be more resilient.

“For a variety of reasons, we are laying off around 15% of our workforce. The market, efficiency, performance, and productivity are all factors to consider.

“If you are receiving this call, you are part of the unfortunate group of people who are being laid off. Your employment with us has been terminated with immediate effect.” Following the call, Garg reaffirmed his position in a blog post on Blind, accusing some of his employees of being lazy.

He stated, ” “You guys realize that at least 250 of the workers fired worked an average of 2 hours per day while working in the payroll system for 8 hours or more per day? They were stealing from you and from our paying consumers. This is a condensed version of the information.