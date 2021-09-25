Betsy DeVos offers veiled Trump criticism, claiming that the GOP movement isn’t reliant on “any single person.”

During a GOP convention in Michigan on Saturday, former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos expressed concern that “principles have been hijacked by personalities” in the Republican Party, a veiled critique of former President Donald Trump.

During a speech on Mackinac Island, she said the GOP movement isn’t “reliant on any one individual,” though she didn’t mention the former president by name, according to the Detroit Free Press.

According to the newspaper, she stated, “Politics now is so often about personalities, not the policies that really effect life.”

DeVos held the position for the majority of Trump’s presidency before resigned on January 7 in the wake of the incident at the US Capitol. She described the prior presidents’ statements as a “inflection point,” while some speculated that she resigned to prevent calls to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.

In her resignation letter, DeVos stated, “We should be emphasizing and celebrating your Administration’s numerous victories on behalf of the American people.” “Instead, we are left to clean up the shambles left by violent protestors who overran the United States Capitol in an attempt to sabotage the people’s business. That was unacceptable behavior for our country.”

“There is no denying the influence your speech has on the situation, and it is the tipping point for me,” she continued.

During her time in office, DeVos was chastised by Democrats, public school advocates, and labor unions for her support for charter schools and anti-discrimination policies.

DeVos and her family have donated tens of millions of dollars to Republican candidates over the years. From 1996 to 2000, and again from 2003 to 2004, she was the chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

Her comments come as a new survey suggests Trump’s previously unbreakable hold on the Republican Party is eroding.

According to a new poll, only 30% of GOP voters want him to run unopposed in the Republican presidential primary in 2024, despite his overall popularity.

According to the study, 39 percent of Republicans prefer that he run against other candidates in the primary, while 22 percent prefer that he not run at all.

In a Republican primary, 40% stated they would definitely vote for Trump, while only 16% said they would definitely vote. This is a condensed version of the information.