Beto O’Rourke has remained tight-lipped about whether he wants Joe Biden to campaign for him.

Beto O’Rourke, a Texas gubernatorial contender, has declined to say if he wants Joe Biden to campaign for him in the state, despite the president’s low support rating.

On Sunday’s State of the Union, anchor Dana Bash questioned O’Rourke if he wanted Biden to campaign for him, pointing out that his approval rating in Texas is only 35%, which is lower than his national approval rating.

“Joe Biden will not be the focus of this campaign in Texas. There will be no mention of Donald Trump. It will not be about anyone from outside of our state “he stated “This is going to be all about the people of Texas and what they want.” When asked by @DanaBashCNN if he would welcome Vice President Joe Biden visiting Texas to assist him campaign, Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic candidate for governor in Texas, says his campaign is “not going to be about somebody from outside of our state.” pic.twitter.com/K1psFq8oVA #CNNSOTU — @CNNSotu (@StateOfTheUnion) 21 November 2021 O’Rourke, a Democrat, declared on Monday that he will run for governor against Republican Greg Abbott. He ran for president in 2020 and for the United States Senate in 2018.

When questioned by Bash, he moved to his campaign message, saying that Texans are concerned about problems such as jobs, education, health care, and state government competency. He did not, however, indicate whether he wanted Biden to campaign for him.

“Does that mean, based on what you just stated, you prefer that he not come?” Bash inquired.

“It implies I’m concentrating on Texas and my fellow Texans. Those are the folks that mean the most to me “he stated “There is no politician—no one else from outside this state—who can help influence the outcome of this election for the better or for the worse.” Biden has been a backer of O’Rourke’s. In March 2020, months after quitting his own race, he endorsed the then-candidate.

Biden’s approval rating, which was strong at the start of his term, has fallen in recent months as he has faced with a slew of issues, including a closely watched departure from Afghanistan, rising inflation and gas prices, and a delayed legislative agenda.

