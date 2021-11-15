Beto O’Rourke has announced his candidacy for Governor of Texas against Greg Abbott.

Beto O’Rourke, a former U.S. Representative, declared on Monday that he will run for governor of Texas in 2022. The progressive Democrat is attempting to unseat Republican governor Greg Abbott.

O’Rourke, a former three-term member of the El Paso House of Representatives, first announced his candidacy in an exclusive interview with Texas Monthly before confirming it on Twitter.

In the interview, O’Rourke stated, “I want to serve this state and attempt to bring the people of Texas together to tackle some of the really great work that is ahead of us and move past this smallness and divisiveness that Greg Abbott has brought to Texas.”

O’