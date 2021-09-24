Beto O’Rourke criticizes Joe Biden’s handling of the migrant influx, saying, “We Should Have Seen Them Coming.”

Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, slammed President Joe Biden’s response to the influx of migrants at the US border in Del Rio, Texas, writing in an op-ed on Friday that what happened in the town “didn’t have to happen.”

“The scores of Haitian immigrants who were living in filth beneath the city’s bridges, corralled and charged by mounted Patrolmen like animals, had in many cases been on an odyssey lasting more than a decade,” wrote O’Rourke, a Democrat and former presidential candidate, in an op-ed published by El Paso Matters.

“We should have seen them coming and made sure that the inhabitants of Del Rio, the Border Patrol officers, and especially the migrants themselves did not have to experience what has stunned the world over the last week,” he added.

According to O’Rourke, the Biden administration utilized “a callous Trump-era policy (known as Title 42) to repatriate Haitians back to the country they left a decade ago, one whose streets are now dominated by gangs and thugs” without due process.

He brought up Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote’s decision to leave this week in the wake of migrant deportations.

“Right now, we need some leadership. “Not the picture opportunities favored by our governor and GOP congressmen eager to pose tough in front of hurting people,” O’Rourke tweeted.

“Not the hasty deportations that will just exacerbate Haiti’s issues and likely result in more outbound refugees arriving at our border in the coming year,” he continued.

