Bethany Shriever wins the first ever gold medal for Team GB in BMX at the Olympics, after Kye Whyte is narrowly denied.

Team GB’s gold rush continued in Tokyo last night, with Bethany Shriever winning the women’s BMX bike race.

To get to Tokyo, the 22-year-old has overcome a lot. The women’s BMX program’s funding was eliminated, and she was compelled to create a crowdfunding campaign in order to continue. She also worked as a teaching assistant part-time.

“To be honest, I’m shocked,” Shriever remarked. Being here is an accomplishment in and of itself.

“Making the final is an accomplishment in and of itself. I’m ecstatic to have won a medal, let alone a gold medal.

“It wasn’t my intention; consequences are beyond our control. I was able to hang on to the lead and secure the victory by sticking to my routine and being calm around the track. It’s insane.”

In the sport of BMX, it was a brilliant night for Team GB as Kye Whyte also took home a medal, coming second to take silver in the men’s race.

They are the United Kingdom’s first two Olympic medals in BMX.

Whyte, who is also 22 years old, came up just short of the gold by 0.114 seconds.

“I was watching him as I was going up,” Shriever said of Whyte. I was on the verge of tears because he received a silver. I had to hold my calm, reboot, and get back to work. I put everything I had into it.

“I was out of options; the lactic acid was insane. I poured everything I had into it.”