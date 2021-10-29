Beth Tweddle makes a statement ahead of the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

Beth Tweddle, a legendary gymnast, has expressed her excitement for the event, which will bring over 500 of the world’s best gymnasts to Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena in exactly one year.

The organizers of next year’s World Gymnastics Championships in the city today also disclosed how the event will assist local care home residents. Staff from care homes around Liverpool will be taught to offer ‘Love to Move,’ a dementia-friendly gymnastics program designed by the British Gymnastics Foundation, as part of the event’s legacy package.

They’ll be trained to lead chair-based exercise programs in seven nursing homes, which will improve seniors’ memory, balance, and flexibility. The program will begin in the coming weeks and is the first of several legacy initiatives that will be unveiled in the months leading up to what will be one of the city’s largest sporting events ever.

“We’re really excited to be delivering a world-class event for the city of Liverpool,” Claire Lewis, Chair of the World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022, said. The World Championships will be a spectacular spectacle in a legendary sporting city in the United Kingdom, and we will deliver an innovative, inclusive, and engaging event with an exceptional fan experience.

“So many of the world’s top gymnastics stars, as well as a slew of fantastic young talent, will be bringing their A-game to Liverpool, and we’re already on the edge of our seats a year out.” We’re excited to introduce gymnastics to a new generation and bring the sport closer to local communities than ever before.” “The nation showed their support and love for gymnastics during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so having the World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 next year will be really special, particularly as for many it will be the first time competing in front of a packed crowd since the pandemic began,” said Beth Tweddle MBE, former World champion and WGC2022 ambassador.

“There’s a lot of youthful and exciting talent coming through the sport these days, and I’m looking forward to seeing both established and emerging stars play head-to-head here next year.”