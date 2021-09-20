Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool: NFL Week 3 Survivor Pick Rankings

Survivor pools will be a little more exciting this weekend thanks to a couple major matchups on the Week 3 slate that involve numerous Super Bowl contenders.

Against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers are road underdogs. The Seattle Seahawks are heavy underdogs on the road, making them an improbable survivor.

The top-10 survivor picks for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season are as follows:

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

In his two NFL starts, Zach Wilson has thrown five interceptions and been sacked ten times. The rookie will struggle against the No. 3 overall defense, which has allowed the third-lowest passer rating in the league. The Broncos return home to Denver after two straight road victories, where visiting teams typically struggle early in the season.

Ravens of Baltimore (at Detroit Lions)

The Ravens have never lost to a terrible team, and the Lions are one of the worst in the league. Lamar Jackson is 31-8 with one defeat in 39 regular-season starts versus a team that finished the season with double-digit losses. If the Detroit Lions can finish 8-9 in 2021, it will be a huge success.

Cardinals of Arizona (at Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jacksonville should be on the losing end of weekly survival picks for the foreseeable future. The Jaguars have lost 17 of their last 18 games, and none of them have been close. Kyler Murray is a strong contender for the MVP award. With a league-worst 50 percent completion percentage among starters, Trevor Lawrence is tied with Wilson for the most interceptions.

(Chicago Bears versus. Cleveland Browns)

Regardless of which quarterback is at the helm, Chicago’s offense is a significant problem. Andy Dalton doesn’t allow for big plays, and Justin Fields is still inconsistent as a rookie. The Browns may be unable to run away with the game due to Jarvis Landry’s injury and Odell Beckham’s uncertain status, but they must take care of business at home.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs had won 12 of their previous 13 games against the Chargers until Patrick Mahomes rested in last season’s meaningless finale. The Chiefs’ offense is still practically unbeatable. Mahomes is a good favorite to win the game outright at Arrowhead Stadium, especially after a devastating setback at Baltimore.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Carson Wentz’s odds of playing and being productive in Tennessee are slim, since the quarterback is rumored to have two sprained ankles. With Wentz at the helm, the Colts are 0-2 on the season. Brief News from Washington Newsday.