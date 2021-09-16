Bernie Sanders refuses to accept further cuts to the spending package and instead advocates for tax hikes.

According to the Associated Press, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has committed not to accept any more cuts to the mammoth spending bill still making its way through Congress, claiming that the $3.5 trillion price tag is enough of a compromise.

Sanders has also proposed raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans to fund the costs, which he claims would be acceptable to both Democrat and Republican working-class supporters.

According to the Associated Press, Sanders oversaw the preparation of the $3.5 trillion budget proposal after other progressive Democratic members of Congress advocated for spending plans worth up to $6 trillion. To help finance the spending plan, House Democrats have proposed a 26.5 percent maximum corporate tax rate, but some members of the party believe it should be higher or lower.

President Joe Biden set a target of 28%, while moderates such as West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin argued for 25%. According to the Associated Press, there is also dispute within the party on what the top capital gains tax rate should be, with Biden proposing 39.6 percent and House Democrats proposing 25 percent. Individual incomes exceeding $5 million would be subject to a 3% fee, according to the Democrats.

The Democratic Party is once again torn between its progressive and moderate wing’s clashing electoral agendas. The House version of the measure, which was produced this week, has ushered in a new chapter of the discussion, which will see if Democrats can follow through on their big campaign rhetoric on issues like economic inequality and climate change with actual legislation.

Any misstep might jeopardize Democrats’ chances in next year’s midterm elections, when they will try to prevent Republicans from retaking Congress. The final outcome may offend centrists who believe it goes too far, or irritate leftists who believe it is too cautious at a critical time.

“This is vital for Democrats and their message in next year’s election,” said former New York congressman Joe Crowley, a veteran Democrat who was defeated in the 2018 primary by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive star. “We’ll blink and we’ll be in 2022,” says the author.

