Bernie Sanders has asked Vice President Joe Biden to stop a Medicare premium hike linked to a costly Alzheimer’s drug.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders asked President Joe Biden in a letter to the White House on Friday to halt a “outrageous spike” in Medicare premiums related to the Alzheimer’s medicine Aduhelm.

According to the Associated Press, which acquired a copy of the letter, the medicine was manufactured by Biogen and costs $56,000 per year.

Sanders wrote to Biden, “Biogen’s $56,000 price of Aduhelm is the poster child for how dysfunctional our prescription drug pricing system has become.” “The idea that a single pharmaceutical corporation can raise the price of a single drug to the point that it affects 57 million seniors and the future of Medicare is ludicrous. We can’t let that happen with Democrats in charge of the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate.” If Biden agrees to Sanders’ proposal, the projected January rise in Medicare’s Part B outpatient care cost of $21.60 per month will be reduced to roughly $10. As a result, the monthly premium for 2022 would be roughly $159, rather than the projected $170.10.

The proposed Medicare premium hike is the largest in terms of money ever. As recently as August, the Medicare Trustees’ study predicted a $10 increase from the current cost of $148.50. According to Medicare, the increased rate is to ensure that if the program formally offers coverage for Aduhelm, there will be a reserve available.

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative neurological disease with no treatment that affects around 6 million Americans, the majority of whom are Medicare-eligible.

Despite outside consultants’ suggestions, the Food and Therapy Administration controversially approved Aduhelm, the first Alzheimer’s treatment in over two decades, during the summer, concluding that the drug will prevent dementia by lowering plaque clumps in the brain.

Many experts believe Aduhelm’s value has yet to be shown. The Department of Veterans Affairs refused to add the substance to its list of approved medications.

Medicare has started a formal review to see if the drug should be covered, and a final decision isn’t expected until at least the spring. For the time being, Medicare is deciding whether or not to pay for Aduhelm on a case-by-case basis.

