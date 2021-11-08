Bernie Sanders’ ‘Greed’ Tweet Gets A Brutal Takedown From An Ex-Goldman CEO.

A day after the House passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, former Goldman Sachs Group CEO Lloyd Blankfein returned to Twitter after a year away, criticizing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and progressives.

“Before you try to kill the business, let them complete perfecting” vaccines and treatments for Covid and other diseases, Blankfein replied in response to the self-styled Democratic Socialist’s tweet on Sunday calling to “stop Big Pharma’s greed.”

Sanders, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, has advocated for reduced prescription medication prices by requiring Medicare to negotiate drug pricing, and has stated that expanding Medicare to cover dentistry, hearing, and vision is unavoidable.

However, centrist senators Joe Manchin (D-WVa.) and Kyrsten Synema (D-Ariz.), who have stayed firm in the face of brutal personal attacks and protests by left activists, have thwarted the left’s efforts to adopt comprehensive socialist programs.

The pharmaceutical industry has maintained that lowering medicine prices will reduce innovation, which is the company’s lifeblood. According to Time, 60 percent of its campaign donations this year went to Democrats.

Supporters of Blankfein flocked to the scene. “You are correct, Lloyd, and thank you for speaking truth to power,” one person remarked. The pharmaceutical sector was instrumental in saving the globe. “There will be no dispute.” “We would still be experiencing disproportionate deaths if it weren’t for the pharmaceutical industry,” another wrote. Agree?” There were, however, dissenting voices. One retweeted, “But first, let’s make pharmaceutical companies non-profit, and limit CEO compensation to, say, 25 times that of the lowest paid employee,” while another said, “But first, let’s make pharmaceutical companies non-profit, and limit CEO compensation to, say, 25 times that of the lowest paid employee.” Deal? The healthcare industry is a closed market. It should have never been permitted to be for profit.” (sic) Blankfein had criticized progressives the day before by tweeting “Progressives blinked” in response to the bipartisan infrastructure bill’s passing.

Though radical Democratic legislators first opposed the bipartisan infrastructure measure and held it hostage in the House for months, they eventually voted to adopt it after centrists promised that the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) bill would advance by mid-November. Despite this, six progressive legislators voted against the bill, maintaining to their original strategy of voting against infrastructure until the BBB plan was also put to a vote.

Sanders recently stated that “work isn’t done” to include “additional progressive measures” in the BBB bill before the House votes on it. He has emphasized the significance of cutting the cost of prescription drugs. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.