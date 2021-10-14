Bernie Sanders and Democrats ‘Swore’ a College Oath to Communism, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claims that when in college, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other senior Democrats “swore” an oath to support “the communist goal.”

Greene made the comments during a Wednesday interview on War Room: Pandemic, a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump. The Republican congresswoman claimed that “Democrats are actually communists,” and that Sanders, President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and other political opponents were all sworn communists plotting to destroy the country.

“They’ve been executing this strategy for decades because the same people who rule this country—Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi—oh, and don’t forget Hillary and Bill Clinton, who are still in the picture. Barack Hussein Obama, “Greene said. “When they were in college, all of these people swore allegiance to the communist agenda.” “And they’ve been working very hard for decades and decades, and now you’re seeing the fruits of their labor,” she continued. “However, Steve, their own donors and voters are reeling… people are actually moaning about the repercussions of their communism, which they have pushed hard and fast over the previous nine months.” Greene went on to say that Biden’s presidency was causing the “systematic ruin of America,” and that “our country is on fire and going into a communist country.” Greene joined Congress in January after “raging against this system, refusing to back down, and calling out communism,” according to her. At every opportunity, the congresswoman rallied Republicans to reject the “communist” Democrats.

"Yes, everyone, the word is communism," Greene added. "Democrats are communists in disguise. Working with them should be the absolute last thing we do. Because they're killing our country, every single elected Republican should say no to whatever they ask and never give them a darn thing." Republicans like Greene aren't the only ones who call Democrats communists or "extreme" socialists. After Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio terminated a Trump Organization contract, Trump delivered a statement on Tuesday comparing New York City to "Communist Countries." The former president has also accused Democrats of adopting "extreme socialism" on several occasions.