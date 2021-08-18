Bernice from Emmerdale makes a significant adjustment that delights viewers.

Emmerdale audiences were ecstatic tonight when Bernice debuted a new look.

Because of covid laws, Samantha Giles, who portrays Bernice on the ITV serial, has been compelled to wear a wig since her return to the show.

The cast has been obliged to do their own hair and make-up due to the coronavirus restrictions, and because Bernice’s hair is so flawlessly coiffed, producers decided it would be easier for Samantha to wear a wig, but it hasn’t gone over well with fans, who think it looks ludicrous.

“I had to have a wig really because I have very, very, very thick, coarse, frizzy hair and I can’t do it myself,” Samantha said of the wig. Bernice is a hairdresser, therefore she will surely not be seen without her hair coiffed.”

Samantha went on to say that she’s excited for the hair and make-up teams to take control once more.

“It all sounds precious,” she remarked, “but if you have a difficult or emotional moment, you don’t want to be fussing over your blusher, hair, or whether your collar is tucked inside your coat.”

Following the return of the hair team to Emmerdale, Samantha eventually ditched the wig and had her natural hair fashioned in Bernice manner.

On Wednesday night’s episode, Bernice strolled into the cafe, and many fans took to Twitter to mourn the wig’s passing.

“At least Bernice’s wig is finally gone,” Jordan Phelps added.

“Bernice has finally shed the terrible wig!!!,” Swalk exclaimed.

“Bernice with real hair!!!” commented asupergav.

“When you realize Bernice’s wig is finally gone in #Emmerdale,” nixyrae remarked. It’s nothing short of a miracle.”