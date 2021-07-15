Bernard is getting closer to leaving Everton as three clubs show interest in him.

Bernard appears to be getting closer to leaving Everton, with conversations about a possible move away in the summer transfer window progressing.

Everton is reportedly looking into a prospective trade with a club in the United Arab Emirates, while Greece and Russia are also interested in the Brazil international.

Bernard joined the Blues on a free transfer after his contract with Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk expired in 2018, and the nature of his Bosman-style move assured he was one of the highest earners at Goodison Park.

During the 2020/21 Premier League season, the 28-year-old only started two games, accumulating 448 minutes on the pitch (the equivalent of fewer than five complete matches) in 12 appearances.

During the January transfer window, he was on the verge of joining Dubai-based Al-Nasr on a permanent basis, but the deal fell through.

Meanwhile, the roster of new manager Rafa Benitez continues to be bolstered by the return of more players.

Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, the midfield tandem, have returned to Finch Farm for their second season with the club.