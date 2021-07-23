Bernard has left Everton after signing a two-year deal with a new club.

According to new club Sharjah FC, Brazilian attacker Bernard has completed his move away from Everton.

The 28-year-old has been moving closer to leaving Goodison Park in recent weeks, and it now appears like a deal has been reached.

The Washington Newsday reported last week that the United Arab Emirates was interested, and that clubs from Greece and Russia were also interested.

Sharjah FC, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, has verified Bernard’s transfer from Everton, while the Toffees have yet to acknowledge his departure.

Bernard joined the Blues on a free transfer from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, and his Bosman-style move meant he was among the highest earners at Goodison Park.

His three-year tenure on Merseyside, however, has come to an end, with Sharjah announcing that he has signed a two-year contract.

“We welcome the joining of the Brazilian international ‘Bernard’ (28 years old) to the Castle of Kings, coming from the English club Everton, with a contract that extends for two seasons,” Sharjah’s twitter account tweeted.

Bernard only started two Premier League games for Everton last season, totaling 448 minutes on the pitch in 12 appearances (the equivalent of fewer than five complete matches).