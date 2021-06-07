Berkshire is undergoing an increase in testing as a result of the outbreak of an Indian coronavirus strain.

Surge testing will be used in Berkshire in order to combat the spread of a coronavirus type initially discovered in India.

After the strain, also known as the Delta variety, was discovered to be spreading in the community, everyone aged 12 and up in certain postcode regions of Reading and Wokingham will be offered PCR testing over the next two weeks starting Monday.

Cases are mostly among young people, according to Meradin Peachey, director of public health for Berkshire West, with “almost nobody over 60 or anyone who has been vaccinated.”

