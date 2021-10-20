Berkeley physicist resigns after alleging that coworkers refused to host a ‘cancelled’ geophysicist.

A senior Berkeley physicist has resigned, citing his colleagues’ refusal to accommodate Dorian Abbot, a recently “canceled” geophysicist, for an on-campus presentation.

Meanwhile, the president of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which canceled Abbot’s talk, spoke out on Monday about the detrimental consequences of the situation for those at the institution and in the community.

Abbot, an associate professor at the University of Chicago, had his famous Carlson speech canceled by MIT earlier this month after academics on social media criticized him for his views on campus diversity efforts.

Professor David Romps, the director of the Berkeley Atmospheric Sciences Center (BASC), announced on Monday that he was stepping down from his position after the university denied his request to invite Abbot to speak at the California institution via Twitter.

“I have the utmost admiration for BASC and its faculty—my friends and colleagues—and it has been a great honor to serve as BASC’s director for the past five years.” But it was never my desire to manage a political or even ambiguously political group,” Romps tweeted on Monday.

Following MIT’s cancellation of Abbot’s science lecture due to his political views, despite his “great work in areas of relevance to BASC,” the professor asked fellow BASC faculty members whether they could invite Abbot to hear the science talk he had planned. Romps believed that granting such an invitation would emphasize the organization’s scientific rather than political nature.

“It became unclear to me in the ensuing conversation among the BASC faculty if we could welcome that scientist ever again, let alone now,” Romps tweeted.

@BerkeleyAtmo, I’m quitting as Director of the Berkeley Atmospheric Sciences Center (BASC). I’d like to clarify my decision here to lessen the chances of being misunderstood.

18 October 2021 — David Romps (@romps)

According to The Washington Newsday, UC Berkeley’s Assistant Vice Chancellor of the Office of Communications and Public Affairs, Dan Mogulof, the university administration had no role in Abbot’s rejection as a speaker and never gets involved with decisions about which speakers speak at a given institute.

“It’s at UC Berkeley. This is a condensed version of the information.