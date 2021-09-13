Bereaved parents discover an amputated human leg in the coffin instead of their deceased son’s body.

The bereaved parents of an 11-day-old newborn were dealt additional sorrow on Saturday when they discovered an amputated leg in the baby’s coffin instead of his corpse. Last Friday, the infant, who was born after 34 weeks of pregnancy, died in a hospital from a congenital ailment.

According to Mexico News Daily, the incident occurred at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) hospital in Huajuapan de León, Mexico.

According to the article, the child’s parents and hospital workers went to the funeral home on Saturday to collect the infant’s body. They were given a coffin with what they thought were the bones of the infant.

The parents then returned to Tacache de Mina, where they were unaware of the’mistake’ until they came home. They spotted blood leaking from the casket during the burial ceremony. According to the report, which was based on a local daily El Universal, the family decided to reopen it, after which they discovered the human limb inside.

They returned to the hospital right away with the coffin containing their son’s amputated leg and were allowed to collect his body. The family, on the other hand, filed a formal complaint against the hospital and mortuary authorities with the local prosecutor’s office.

Despite the fact that an examination into the matter proved that the mix-up was caused by a hospital employee, the hospital refused to accept responsibility. They said the baby’s father was to blame since he grabbed the coffin carrying the human leg without inspecting it. Why a severed human limb was kept in a coffin is unknown.

“The man had all of the paperwork for the [dead]newborn. He simply received the incorrect casket. He took another one that wasn’t [the proper one]instead of verifying which one truly belonged to his baby. He made the error, not the hospital staff,” a hospital official told Mexico News Daily.

The hospital said that authorized professionals were present at the time of the mix-up, but that the father was careless.

According to hospital authorities, the father admitted that he made a mistake.

A newborn boy was wrongly proclaimed dead last month when physicians mistook him for a stillborn baby. The child, identified as Jesús Sebastián, was born prematurely at 23 weeks at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Torreón, a city in the Mexican state of Coahuila. Doctors subsequently declared the kid to be stillborn and transferred him to the morgue at the hospital. It was the child. Brief News from Washington Newsday.