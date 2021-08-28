Benjamin Mendy is scheduled to appear in court today on rape and sexual assault charges.

Benjamin Mendy, a Manchester City footballer, is scheduled to appear in court today on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The 27-year-old, who is also a member of the French national squad, is scheduled to appear in Chester Magistrates’ Court.

According to a spokesman for Cheshire Police, he is charged with four charges of rape and one act of sexual assault.

The crimes are said to have occurred between October last year and this month, and include three complainants over the age of 16.

Mendy, of Prestbury’s Withinlee Road, has been remanded in custody pending his court appearance.

The left-back has been with Manchester City since 2017, when he moved on a record £52 million fee from Monaco.

“Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are still ongoing and that he has the right to a fair trial,” a police spokesman said.

Manchester City said in a statement: “Manchester City can confirm that Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation following his arrest by police today.”

“The situation is currently undergoing legal proceedings, and the club will not be able to speak further until that process is completed.”