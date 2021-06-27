Benigno Aquino III, the former Philippine President, has died at the age of 61.

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III died at the age of 61, according to a cousin and government sources.

Former senator Bam Aquino expressed his sorrow on his cousin’s death, saying, “He sacrificed his everything for the Filipino, he did not leave anything.”

Members of his family, who were seen hurrying to a metropolitan Manila hospital in the morning, did not immediately release details about his death.

However, Rogelio Singson, a former Cabinet official, claimed that Mr Aquino was on dialysis and was awaiting a kidney transplant.

Philippine politicians, the Catholic Church, and others expressed their condolences.

Mr. Aquino, who was president from 2010 to 2016, was the descendant of a political family that has long been considered as a bulwark against tyranny in the Philippines.

In 1983, his father, former senator Benigno Aquino Jr, was slain while in military captivity at the Manila international airport, which bears his name.

Corazon Aquino, his mother, spearheaded the 1986 “people power” uprising that toppled tyrant Ferdinand Marcos.

The army-backed insurrection was seen as a forerunner of popular uprisings against authoritarian regimes around the world.

Mr Aquino, although being the scion of a wealthy land-owning political clan in the northern Philippines, struggled with poverty and frowned on the country’s aristocratic families and influential politicians’ excesses.

Mr. Aquino, who was born in 1960 as the third of five children, never married and had no children. He was an economics graduate who worked in the private sector before entering politics.

Mr. Aquino withdrew from politics and the public glare after his administration.

His four sisters are his only survivors.