Beni Baningime, an Everton midfielder, is on the verge of leaving on a free transfer.

Beni Baningime is close to completing a permanent move from Everton to Hearts of Midlothian.

The 22-year-old midfielder is in Edinburgh today to complete his transfer to the Scottish Premier League club.

Everton allowed Baningime to travel to Scotland today after reaching an agreement on the remaining terms of his Goodison contract, which was set to expire next summer.

Baningime has completed his Hearts medical and is expected to sign a three-year free transfer deal with the Tynecastle club.

Everton signed the midfielder when he was nine years old, and he made his first-team debut in 2017 when caretaker manager David Unsworth gave him his Premier League debut against Leicester City.

Baningime has been unable to build on his time in the first team, and injury problems have hampered loan spells with Wigan Athletic and Derby County.

Last summer, the Academy product came close to joining Blackpool but decided to stay, but he is now ready to join Hearts.