Benefits for EU citizens without established status should be stopped, the UK has been advised.

The Work and Pensions Secretary has been informed that halting benefit payments to European nationals residing in the UK who have not yet applied for settled status is “unnecessary” and could force some into homelessness.

In a letter to Therese Coffey, Jenny Gilruth, the Scottish Government’s Europe minister, expressed her opposition to the idea.

Following the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, EU nationals were given until June 30 to apply for settled status, which allows them to live, work, and study in the United Kingdom, as well as access the NHS and get any benefits they may be entitled to.

Ms Gilruth stated that the Department of Work and Pensions continued to issue social security payments to EU individuals who had not applied for the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) after the deadline had passed.

However, in a letter to the Work and Pensions Secretary, she stated that she is aware that the UK government is “suspending these payments from the end of September and totally discontinuing them from the end of October.” The minister for the Scottish Government cautioned of the potential implications, adding that an impact assessment was “necessary.”

“I’m concerned that vulnerable persons in Scotland will lose their benefits,” she remarked.

“Inadequate literacy, a lack of English understanding, mental and physical diseases, and handicap are all reasons why someone might not have applied to the EUSS.

“Discontinuing assistance may result in homelessness, destitution, hunger, and deterioration of physical and mental health.” “Action to suspend payments is unwarranted and unfair, with a clear danger of harm to people who need our help,” Ms Gilruth continued. She urged the UK government to “keep giving continued social security benefits to EU nationals until they apply to the EUSS.”

The minister stressed that this would allow “our EU citizen friends and relatives to continue living their lives with the dignity and respect that they deserve.”

“We continue to utilize every possible channel, including letters, telephone calls, messages, and direct interaction our frontline workers have with their clients, to encourage,” a UK government official said.

