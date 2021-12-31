Benefit payment dates for Universal Credit, tax credits, and PIP in the New Year 2022, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

The dates on which benefits are paid have changed.

The Department of Work and Pensions has issued a list of altered payment dates as the New Year falls on a weekend this year.

Because New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, the following Monday (January 3) will serve as a’substitute’ bank holiday.

Benefits such as tax credit, child benefit, and universal credit, on the other hand, will not be paid at the beginning of the month.

The following are the new dates:

On Friday, payment will be made (December 31)

The payment will be made on Friday, December 31st (only in Scotland).

On Friday, payment will be made (December 31)

On Friday, December 31st, payment will be made.

All Scottish claimants will receive payment on Friday, December 31st, while the rest of the UK will receive payment on January 4th.

Universal Credit (UC) is a government program that

Pension from the State

Credit for Pensions

Allowance for Living (DLA) (DLA)

Payment for Individual Independence (PIP)

Allowance for Attendance

Allowance for Carers

Employment Assistance Allowance (ESA) (ESA)

monetary assistance

Allowance for Job Seekers (JSA)