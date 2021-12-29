Ben Shephard of Tipping Point is shocked after making history with a ‘double double’ drop.

When a Tipping Point participant pulled off the first ever ‘double double’ drop in the show’s history, Ben Shephard was floored.

The 47-year-old returned to host the famous ITV gameshow on Tuesday.

Martin and Maria were competing for a spot in the final round and a chance to win the £10,000 jackpot.

Martin had amassed £2,300 and appeared to be bound for the last round, since he was £1,350 ahead of Maria.

Maria, on the other hand, managed to push nine counters off the Tipping Point, which added a final twist to the story.

Two double points tokens were included in the dramatic final drop, which a surprised Ben Shephard said was a show-first.

“So Maria, goodness me!” he exclaimed. Nothing like this has ever happened before.

“We’ve never had two doubles drop in the same drop before.” It’s become part of the Tipping Point lore.

“Have you done enough to overhaul what is a 29 counter lead?” says the narrator.

Maria had won an incredible £1,800, allowing her to overcome Martin’s lead and advance to the final.

The contestant’s outstanding performance continued in the final round, when she bet her gains to win the $10,000 prize.

As soon as Maria realized she had won the jackpot, she burst into tears of joy.

“I just felt like I should accept it,” she explained. “It felt like it was only a matter of time.” After the episode aired, Ben took to Twitter to compliment Maria’s outstanding performance.

“I’m really happy for Maria!” he exclaimed. She returned home to North Lincolnshire with £10,000 towards a house deposit and a honeymoon after ascending an enormous mountain to beat Martin – via the first ever #TippingPoint DOUBLE DOUBLE drop!!!!