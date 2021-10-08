Ben Shephard of Good Morning Britain tells Kate Garraway to ‘remain silent.’

The two broadcasters were co-hosting the ITV morning news show on Friday.

The presenter of Tipping Point began the latest episode of Good Morning Britain on a positive note, expressing his delight at the news that Adele had provided a sneak sample of her new track.

Ben, on the other hand, slammed his co-host after she continued to chat during his attempt to introduce the tape.

“There was a little peek of it there, but Kate was talking over it,” he laughed. There’s some of her new music in there!” She’s starting to speak again! I’d want to play Adele’s latest album, but you’re still talking!” “Oh, he’s already started, by the way,” Kate replied. You’d think I was giving a presentation!” Ben pleaded with Kate to “remain quiet for 19 seconds” so they could hear the song when the clip was ready to be broadcast.

Ben, on the other hand, was underwhelmed by the short preview of Adele’s new song, which lasted only 21 seconds.

“Oh, you should have continued chatting,” he joked.