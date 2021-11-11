Ben Shephard of Good Morning Britain takes aim at Kate Garraway, calling her “prehistoric.”

On today’s Good Morning Britain, Ben Shephard made a playful dig at Kate Garraway.

The 46-year-old was co-hosting the ITV news broadcast with Susanna Reid on Thursday.

Ben launched the show with a cheeky remark about Kate’s Walking With… programme, which aired on BBC last night. Kate was reading the morning news on the newest edition, and Ben opened the show with a cheeky joke about her Walking With… programme, which aired on BBC last night.

He cracked a joke: “Walking with Dinosaurs was one of my favorite shows, so I was excited to see Walking With Beasts.

“There was a fresh version of those, with Walking With… Kate Garraway, the third installment of the ancient trilogy.

“A slight departure from the theme, but no less striking with the figure walking through the Cotswolds.”

Kate Garraway was amused by the statement and retorted that she is “both a dinosaur and a beast.”

Susanna Reid jumped to her colleague’s defense, declaring her a “legend.”

Ben then interrogated Kate regarding the show’s production, during which the broadcaster went for a refreshing walk across the countryside and thought on the horror of the previous year.

Kate’s first day alone since her husband Derek became gravely ill after getting Coronavirus was spent strolling through the countryside.

On the day of recording, the 54-year-old journalist disclosed she was sick with a kidney illness, but hailed the experience as “hugely healing.”

Susanna Reid agreed, calling the relaxing presentation “meditative.”