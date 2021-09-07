Ben Shephard of Good Morning Britain retaliates against the MP for allegedly dodging questioning.

Ben Shephard of Good Morning Britain has chastised an MP for evading a question on today’s broadcast.

On Tuesday’s episode of the ITV breakfast news, the 46-year-old presenter was joined by anchor Susanna Reid.

They spoke with Nadhim Zahawi, the Minister of Vaccines, about the government’s proposals to reform the NHS and social care system, which are set to be approved by Parliament later today.

According to reports, the Prime Minister intends to pay the system overhaul by increasing National Insurance contributions by 1.25 percent, and Susanna Reid told the Minister that there is a case to be made that the ideas are plain unfair.

“There is a lot of anxiety about increasing national insurance since it disproportionately affects individuals at the lower end of the income scale and it isn’t levied on those beyond pension age who might still work,” she said.

However, the Minister declined to comment on the rumors until the ideas were ratified in Parliament, and Susanna was stopped off when she asked if this was fair.

“You can’t do that,” Nadhim Zahawi said. That is a hypothetical situation, and you already know what will occur. “I work for the government.”

“What I would advise your viewers to do is wait until the specifics are announced today in Parliament,” he continued. Following that, the Health Secretary, the Chancellor, and the Prime Minister will have a press conference.

“It’s only right that we explain how we’re supporting it, and that’s the Chancellor’s job. It would be irresponsible of me to anticipate and try to predict what my Prime Minister will say later today.”

Ben Shephard, Susanna’s co-host, jumped in to chastise the MP for avoiding the topic.

“You came on this morning to answer the questions of the day,” he remarked. This is the pressing subject of the day, and we know you’re avoiding it by dodging the question, despite the fact that the briefing given to the press is typically very accurate.

“It’s wonderful to get your perspective on whether this would be a fair method to bridge the gap that social care sorely needs,” he concluded.

The Minister, on the other hand, focused on how he appeared on the show to discuss. “The summary has come to an end.”