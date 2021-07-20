Ben Shephard clashes with a minister on GMB over the Prime Minister’s intention to self-isolate.

On GMB, Ben Shephard had a spat with a government minister over Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak’s decision to self-isolate on Sunday.

On the ITV show, Ben and his co-host Susanna Reid probed business minister Paul Scully on a variety of topics.

After being ‘pinged’ by the NHS app, the conversation moved on to self-isolation and the number of people who are currently isolated.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, tested positive for covid over the weekend, but Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak opted not to self-isolate because they were participating in a new pilot scheme.

Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak both reversed their decisions after public outrage and are now self-isolating.

Mr Scully admitted that he hadn’t watched the news as it transpired when Ben and Susanna approached him about it on Sunday morning.

“Well, to be honest, I wasn’t watching the rolling news at the time; I was out enjoying my freedoms,” he explained.

Ben was taken aback when he learned that a senior minister had been unaware of the news as it broke, and he stated, “You’re a senior business minister, and you weren’t aware of what the Chancellor and the Prime Minister…”

“On a Sunday morning, Ben, on a Sunday morning when I was on the Isle of Wight at someone’s wedding,” Mr Scully said.

As the interview came to a close, Ben turned to Susanna and said, “I’d like to attend a wedding that starts at 8 a.m. on a Sunday morning, could we arrange that?”

Susanna smiled and remarked, “I thought the Andrew Marr program was mandatory viewing for government officials; I’m sure he’ll be disappointed to see it isn’t.”