Ben Richard’s TV history and why viewers will recognize him from Emmerdale.

Ben Richards has stated that he will be joining the Emmerdale cast.

The 49-year-old actor couldn’t contain his delight when he revealed that he will be the new face of the long-running soap.

With his 21.7k Twitter followers, the actor retweeted his representative’s announcement that he is joining the program, and said he feels “fortunate” to be a part of Emmerdale.

He stated, ” “I’m ecstatic to share this news; it’ll be a blast #blessed #filming #Emmerdale

”

The actor hasn’t revealed what kind of character he’ll play, but fans have rushed the comments section to remark that they’ll always recognize him from his prior appearances.

Fans of soap operas will recognize the actor for his roles as Bruno Milligan in Footballer’s Wives and Nate Roberts in The Bill.

“Amazing news, can’t wait for this,” Dan Roberts commented, “but you’ll always be Bruno from Footballers’ Wives.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing this, but I’m afraid you’ll always be Bruno from Footballers Wives,” Declan Kincaid added.

“Congratulations Bruno, sorry Ben,” Mark wrote.

“AHH, IT’S NATE FROM THE BILL,” Laura said.

“Ex Bill Actor?” Andy inquired.

Ben’s wonderful news was met with enthusiastic applause by his co-stars on the soaps.

“Great news sweetheart xxx,” Brookside star Claire Sweeney said.

Peter Ash, from Coronation Street, had this to say: “This is incredible, mate! Buzzing in the right way! They’ll look after you well!” “Fantastic news Ben xx,” Bonnie Langford of EastEnders wrote.