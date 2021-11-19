Ben leaves Meena to die following the battle, according to Emmerdale spoilers.

Murdering In Emmerdale, Meena might get a taste of her own medicine next week when she’s left for dead.

Ben is heated up about taking full responsibility for the survival challenge disaster and asks Aaron to keep Jai distracted while he goes to the HOP to locate some evidence to defend his name.

Laurel is somewhat aback when she arrives at HOP to discover Ben and Liv at odds about Aaron.

Emmerdale viewers notice a significant hint that reveals Chloe’s father’s identity.

Ben reveals Liv is intoxicated at work and sends her home, which disappoints her.

Ben is at a loss after breaking into the HOP office and failing to find any new proof on the bridge collapse.

Ben finally flips to the body camera and views the shaky film of Meena’s attempted drowning of Victoria, and he is appalled.

Ben calls Billy, pleading with him to come to the HOP and see the horrific film, but Billy is still irritated from their earlier altercation and refuses.

Meena is sat with Billy and has heard all about the potentially damaging evidence, unbeknownst to Ben.

When Ben is distracted by a disturbance, he discovers Liv among shattered wine bottles, drunkenly stealing alcohol from the Hide.

Ben sends her home, oblivious to the fact that they are both being watched by another invader.

Ben is left remorseful as his ongoing argument with Liv escalates into a violent altercation and she flees with his phone.

When a cheerful Meena enters the office, Ben is surprised and apprehensive.

Meena attempts to snare the camera from him, but she is unable to do so, and he escapes with it.

Meena pursues, but spills the wine Liv spilled earlier.

Ben is at a loss for what to do as Meena lies motionless on the floor.