Ben Fogle and other celebrities are appealing to the public for assistance in saving vulnerable dogs this Christmas.

Pets have little control over the conditions under which they are born into the world. They have no control over their living environment or the course of their lives.

Too many pets, unfortunately, end up unhappy, mistreated, sick, maimed, or even homeless as a result of this.

As part of its annual Christmas Appeal, Blue Cross has created a celebrity video to help change the fate of as many disadvantaged dogs as possible this Christmas.

The appeal asks animal lovers in the United Kingdom to donate to help provide as many pets as possible the happy, healthy lives they deserve.

The charity has teamed up with five celebrities – broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle, television presenter Anna Richardson, Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer, and actresses Emma Barton and Emily Head – to create a special, festive video compilation called A Christmas Tail to officially mark the launch of the campaign.

The renowned faces in the movie recite Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, but with some ‘furry’ unexpected character twists that reinforce the idea of encouraging people to take control of their own fate — reflecting that a pet’s past doesn’t have to dictate their future.

By donating to Blue Cross, you can help reverse the route that cruelly treated pets take in life, allowing them to enjoy the enjoyment they deserve for the rest of their lives. Pets, in turn, can provide us with a great deal of happiness and company.

Donations to the Blue Cross Christmas Appeal, no matter how large or small, will help to change the lives of vulnerable and mistreated dogs across the country, allowing them to live out their lives in safety and affection.

“It’s no secret that I’m passionate about animal welfare, which is why it hurts my heart that so many creatures are vulnerable and in need of help this Christmas,” Ben Fogle said.

“I hope that this particular version of A Christmas Carol inspires everyone to open their hearts to our four-legged friends and to donate if they are able.”

“Anyone who knows me well knows how important Pig and the kitties are to me,” Anna Richardson continued. “Summary concludes,” I said easily.