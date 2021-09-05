Ben Davies thinks he has been’mentally freed’ as a result of his move to Liverpool.

Ben Davies says he has been “mentally freed” since joining Sheffield United on loan from Liverpool.

Davies, who joined the Reds in February after a shock deal from Preston North End, will spend the rest of the season with the Championship side after failing to make a single appearance for the Reds.

As the Reds dealt with a defensive injury problem, the 26-year-old centre-back arrived alongside on-loan Ozan Kabak, but he only saw action eight times as an unused substitute.

Davies was pushed further down the pecking order by the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, as well as the £36 million addition of Ibrahima Konate.

“I was getting conscious that I was the fifth or sixth choice to play in the centre of defence for Liverpool,” the defender revealed.

“It felt like I had finally been mentally liberated when I joined Sheffield United, with the promise of playing games.”

“No one can take away the fact that I’m a Liverpool player,” Davies told the Mirror.

“I believe that simply being around good players has helped me grow. I feel like I’ve matured. It has aided me in settling in fast at Sheffield United, and I hope it has reflected in the games I’ve played.

“The most important thing for me is to play football on a regular basis, which is why I came to Sheffield United on loan. It’s about rediscovering the competitive side of the game for me.”

Davies has appeared in two games for Sheffield United, assisting on the Blades’ maiden clean sheet in a goalless draw at Luton Town last weekend.

“I’m incredibly delighted to be here,” he remarked. I’ve always enjoyed playing against Sheffield United and the atmosphere that accompanied it. Hopefully, I’ll be a good fit for the manager’s ambitions.

“I’ve missed game days and the excitement of having people in the stands. That’s part of the thrill of coming here and hoping for a successful year.”