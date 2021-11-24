Ben Crump says the guilty verdicts in the Arbery case are cause for reflection rather than celebration.

The three guilty verdicts in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery prompted civil rights attorney Ben Crump to argue that while the Arbery family has finally received justice, the result is not cause for joy.

“While today is not a holiday, it is a day for reflection. By all accounts, this case should have been opened and closed…. The video of Ahmaud Arbery’s horrific stalking and lynching was broadcast across the world “In a statement, Crump stated. “However, we were left to question if we would ever see justice because of the significant holes, weaknesses, and prejudices in our systems.” He went on to say, “Today is a step forward, but we are still a long way from the finish line. You, America, lifted your voices in support of Ahmaud. It’s not the right time for them to be silent. Continue marching. Continue to fight for what is right. And never, ever, ever stop looking for Ahmaud.” The jury found all three defendants, Travis and Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, guilty of murder after around 10 and a half hours of deliberation. While Bryan and Greg McMichael were found not guilty on at least one of the nine charges, all three men were convicted of criminal murder in Arbery’s death. The only person convicted guilty of the most serious crime, malice murder, was Travis McMichael.

“Guilty. Guilty. I admit that I am guilty “Crump remarked. “The Arbery family has finally received justice after nearly two years of grief, suffering, and wondering if Ahmaud’s killers will be brought to court.” “Nothing will bring Ahmaud back,” he continued, “but his family will find some solace in the knowledge that the criminals who murdered him will remain behind bars and will never be able to inflict their brand of evil on another innocent person.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.