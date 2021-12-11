Below the Rubble, a Tornado Survivor Recounts His ordeal: ‘I didn’t think I’d be able to make it.’

A survivor of Friday’s devastating storms in Kentucky said she was stuck for two hours under five feet of debris after a candle factory collapsed, trapping hundreds of workers inside.

When a tornado slammed Mayfield, Kentucky on Friday, the roof of a candle factory collapsed, killing “at least dozens,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear stated on Saturday.

Kyanna Parsons-Perez, who was inside the building as it collapsed, said it was “definitely the most horrifying thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life” on TODAY. Following the collapse, Parsons-Perez also live-streamed her experience on social media.

Employees were “in the place where you go in case there’s a storm,” according to Parsons-Perez.

“And we were all there, and then the lights started flickering, and all of a sudden…we could feel the wind, and then my ears started popping like they would on an aircraft, and then we did like a little rock—this way, and this way—and then everything came crashing down on us,” Parsons-Perez explained.

She claimed to be able to hear people scream and pray. She dialed 911 before going live on Facebook.

“Later,” Parsons-Perez explained, “I went live because I was trying to stay calm, keep everyone else calm, and get us as much support as possible.”

Parsons-Perez claimed she had been stuck for at least two hours and that when a search and rescue official arrived to save her, he told her she was trapped under around five feet of rubble.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to make it.” She told TODAY, “I was very afraid, but I was trying to keep positive.”

She ultimately got out of the building, claiming that she had to “climb up out of the building to get out from everything that fell on us.”

At the time of the tornado, 110 individuals were inside the candle business, according to Beshear.

During a press conference on Saturday, Beshear declared, “This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history.”

Crews were using heavy machinery to shift rubble at the plant site, according to the Associated Press. As of Saturday morning, officials had no idea how many remains had been retrieved.

