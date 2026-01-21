Bello El-Rufai Faces Crucial Choice in 2027 Election

As Nigeria’s 2027 elections approach, Bello El-Rufai, a prominent Kaduna North lawmaker, finds himself at the center of a fierce political battle that echoes the dynastic struggles in Kenya’s politics. With his father, former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, defecting to the opposition, Bello’s future is caught between loyalty to his father’s rebellious legacy and his need for political survival within the ruling party.

Bello, who currently chairs the House Committee on Banking Regulations, is seen as more than just the son of Nasir El-Rufai. He has worked to carve out his own political identity, yet his father’s defection to the opposition has thrown his political career into disarray. As the 2027 general elections loom, Bello must navigate a delicate balance—his connections within the ruling party, headed by Governor Uba Sani, could either secure his future or dismantle it entirely, depending on which side he chooses to support.

The Rift and Political Fallout

With Governor Sani and Nasir El-Rufai locked in an increasingly bitter feud, Bello has found himself in a precarious position. Rising to prominence on the back of his father’s political legacy and the support of Governor Sani, he now faces the risk of alienating one side or the other. Choosing to side with his father could mean a loss of support within the party, while standing by the ruling party risks appearing disloyal to his own blood.

The political machinations at play in Kaduna mirror those seen in other African nations where political dynasties often dominate, including Kenya. Just as the sons of Kenya’s prominent families like the Odingas and Kenyattas have struggled to escape their fathers’ shadows, Bello must prove that he is more than just a political heir.

Development Politics as a Lifeline

In a bid to maintain his relevance, Bello has embraced “development politics”—funding educational programs like JAMB exams and distributing cash transfers. These tactics, which resemble Kenya’s Constituency Development Fund (CDF) model, have helped him garner grassroots support and maintain a connection with the electorate. Yet with the looming opposition wave spearheaded by his father, analysts predict that Kaduna North will be a battleground, and Bello’s position is anything but secure.

As he prepares for the 2027 race, the stakes are clear. Bello El-Rufai’s political career hangs in the balance, and his decision—whether to honor his father’s legacy or align with the political establishment—will not only define his future but could also signal the fate of the El-Rufai dynasty itself.