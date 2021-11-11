Bella Hadid Admits To Suffering From Depression And Anxiety, Claiming That ‘Social Media Isn’t Real.’

Bella Hadid, the supermodel, opened up about her depression and anxiety difficulties on Instagram on Tuesday. The 25-year-old revealed a mental health “rollercoaster” of “breakdowns and burnouts,” telling her 47 million Instagram followers that they “are not alone.” Hadid published multiple images of herself crying in real-life situations. “Social media isn’t real,” she said as well. “Please keep it in mind if you’re having trouble.” It’s sometimes enough to hear that you’re not alone. So, from me to you, please know that you are not alone. Hadid wrote on Instagram, “I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”

Hadid said that singer Willow Smith’s latest letter, in which she opened up about her mental health, had inspired her. “I adore you and your thoughts,” Hadid wrote on Instagram. “It helped me feel less alone, which is why I’d like to share it.” Hadid stated that mental health challenges are often unique, and that people should come together to recognize the difficulties.

“Every human is distinct, and each one has something wonderful and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is in the same boat: they’re lost, bewildered, and unsure why they’re here. Everyone is experiencing anxiety and attempting to conceal it in some way. We’re going to unite despite our imperfections. Accept it all as beautiful and natural, in our insecurities, joys, and pleasure,” Hadid wrote.

Hadid advocated for better mental health transparency. “Your honesty and tenderness cures so many,” Smith wrote in the comments. Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik was accused of striking Bella Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid and assaulting Bella Hadid’s sister Gigi Hadid only weeks before Hadid’s comments. Malik pleaded no contest to the charges. An anger management class and a domestic violence program were also required of him.

