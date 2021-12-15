bell hooks is a writer who is well-known for Cornel West and Ibram X. Kendi mourn author and activist Ibram X. Kendi’s death at the age of 69.

Following the death of Black feminist author, educator, and activist bell hooks, a number of Black and female authors have sent letters of remembrance. Hooks was 69 at the time of her death.

Gloria Jean Watkins, the author’s birth name, was born on September 25, 1952, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. To respect the women in her ancestry, she chose to write under the pen name Bell Hooks, which is her great grandmother’s name. To put more attention on her ideas rather than the author behind them, she de-capitalized the first letters in her pen name.

Many people consider hooks’ work on race, gender, politics, oppression, and love to be pioneering and approachable. She cited the work of Black civil rights leaders such as Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King and gay anti-racist writer James Baldwin as inspirations.

Hooks published at least 40 novels throughout her lifetime, including five for children, and taught at Yale University, Oberlin College, and City College of New York.

Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to Be an Antiracist, remarked in honor of her death, "Bell Hooks' death has left a huge hole in my heart. At the same time, as a human being, I am indebted to her for the numerous gifts she bestowed upon humanity. One of her numerous classics is AIN'T I A WOMAN: BLACK WOMEN AND FEMINISM. And ALL ABOUT LOVE had a profound impact on me. Bell Hooks, thank you. Take comfort in our love."

"Bell hooks wrote directly for and to Black women," stated Bolu Babalola, author of Love in Color, "and it is a good thing that everyone can learn from her, but her soul-filled love for us was so clear in her work."