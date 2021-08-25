Belgian Woman Banned From Zoo After Having An Affair With A Chimpanzee

A Belgian woman apparently had a “affair” with a chimpanzee at a zoo, taking her love for animals to the next level.

After zoo officials deemed their relationship unhealthy, Adie Timmermans has been barred from visiting a male chimpanzee at an Antwerp zoo. According to the New York Post, Timmermans has been visiting Chita, a 38-year-old monkey, every week for the past four years. Timmermans claims to have built a close bond with the primate throughout this time, which she compares to a real “relationship.”

She believes that the Chimp and she have a mutual attraction.

“I adore that animal, and he adores me,” Timmermans told Belgian television station ATV.

Chita is a pariah among other socializing chimps, according to zoo keepers, because of her abnormal bond with the lady. When Chita is continuously surrounded by tourists, the other animals ignore him and do not consider him a member of the group, according to zoo curator Sarah Lafaut.

When Chita is not visited by people, she spends around 15 hours a day alone, according to Lafaut. “An animal that is overly concentrated on people is regarded as less intelligent by its peers. “As much as possible, we want Chita to be a chimp,” she added.

“I haven’t got anything else,” Timmermans remarked, upset by the prohibition. “What makes them want to take it away?”

The woman claims that the ban is unjust because it only applies to her, while other zoo visitors are allowed to visit Chita.

“Of course, we are delighted when our visitors become so connected with the animals, but animal safety always comes first here,” Lafaut told Radio 2 Antwerp, according to LADBible. “Chita was taken to the zoo 30 years ago because he had become unruly as a pet. With us, he learnt chimp habits, but his interest in humans has remained.”

Because of his friendliness with humanity, Chita has a troubled connection with his species, which is to his harm. Chita was critically injured by other chimps during a fight in 2008.