Belarusian journalists claim that the country’s situation is similar to that of North Korea following the paper ban.

After its internet site was disabled, Belarus’ oldest newspaper was prohibited from publishing its print edition.

The Nasha Niva was prohibited from publishing on its 115th anniversary on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, after being categorized as radicals. Critics have compared Belarus’ present administration, led by President Alexander Lukashenko, to North Korea.

“The authorities continue to obliterate Belarus’ independent media by labeling everyone an extremist,” said Andrei Bastunets, president of the Belarusian Association of Journalists. “Belarus’ condition is worse than Cuba’s or Iran’s, and it’s approaching North Korean levels.” Despite being listed in school textbooks as part of Belarus’s national heritage, Nasha Niva documented anti-government rallies in the country in 2020, when Lukashenko was re-elected for a sixth term. Critics in Belarus and the West claimed that the election in August 2020 was rigged in his favor. More than 35,000 individuals were arrested throughout the protests.

The Belarusian government’s latest move against the newspaper was this ban. In July, authorities halted the publication of its online newspaper, detaining its head editor Yahor Martsinovich and journalist Andrei Skurko. The two remain in detention, along with 27 other Belarusian journalists, including blogger Roman Protasevich.

Belarus has been accused of arbitrarily detaining a variety of persons, including journalists. According to the Viasna Human Rights Center, 562 political prisoners are being held throughout the country, according to the Washington Newsday. Many of the inmates are “civil society activists and human rights campaigners,” and some have already been found guilty and punished.

Despite the bans, former employees are working to keep Nasha Niva alive. The majority of the people have left the nation and are still updating the website with new information. They are able to get around the blocking by changing the domain on a frequent basis.

See the following links for more Associated Press reporting:

The Central District Court in Minsk, acting on the Ministry of Information’s request, declared Nasha Niva to be an extremist.

Anyone who publishes or reposts Nasha Niva content might face a seven-year prison sentence under the verdict.

It was unclear how Belarusian officials would address the matter if the prohibition was lifted.

Tensions erupted on Belarus’ border with Poland earlier this month as a result of an influx of refugees. This is a condensed version of the information.