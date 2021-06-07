Belarusian airlines are barred from using EU airspace and airports.

The European Union has prohibited Belarusian airlines from flying in its airspace and using its airports.

The move follows Minsk’s action last month to reroute a Ryanair passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist.

“Any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers, even as a marketing carrier, will be forced to reject permission to land in, take off from, or overfly their territories,” according to EU headquarters.

Belarus’ international isolation has grown following a May 23 incident in which Belarusian flight controllers informed the crew of a Ryanair plane of a possible bomb threat.

