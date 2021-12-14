Belarus’ Opposition Leader’s Husband, as well as five others, have been sentenced to at least 14 years in prison.

On Tuesday, the spouse of Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya received an 18-year sentence.

After declaring his intention to run against current President Alexander Lukashenko in last year’s election, Siarhei Tsikhanouski was accused with inciting hatred and instigating public violence. He was jailed two days after announcing his candidacy, and Tsikhanouskaya ran in his place, losing in an election that many critics believe was rigged in favor of Lukashenko. Tsikhanouski had already served 20 months in prison and had left his wife and two children behind.

“We will not give up the fight against the dictatorship in the heart of Europe,” Tsikhanouskaya stated. “I have no right to tell my children that they would not see their father for a long time since I don’t believe it myself.” Tsikhanouski was not the only one who received a long prison sentence. Mikola Statkevich, a former presidential contender who had already served six years in prison, was sentenced to 14 years in prison this time. Blogger Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison after ending a hunger strike against his prosecution in March 2021. The remaining activists’ identities have not been revealed.

The election results in August 2020 sparked a months-long wave of unprecedented public protests, the greatest of which saw 200,000 people take to the streets of Minsk, Belarus’s capital. The administration of Lukashenko launched a harsh assault on the protesters, detaining over 35,000 people and severely beating thousands more.

Under pressure from the authorities, Tsikhanouskaya departed the country to Lithuania a day after the vote. Other prominent opposition figures have fled the country, while others have been imprisoned.

Pressure on Belarus’ non-governmental groups, activists, and journalists has increased in recent months, with police regularly executing mass raids and detentions of anyone suspected of supporting anti-government protests. In Belarus, the majority of independent media outlets and human rights organizations have been shut down.

The trial of Tsikhanouski was cloaked in secrecy, with closed-door proceedings and lawyers bound by non-disclosure agreements.

“It is clear who the regime most fears,” said US Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher on Twitter.

The United States will continue to work with our allies to achieve this goal. This is a condensed version of the information.