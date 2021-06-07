Belarus opposition leaders claim that a journalist’s confessions on television were forced.

Belarusian opposition leaders claim that a dissident journalist was forced to appear in a video on state television in which he cried and lauded Belarus’ autocratic ruler.

Raman Pratasevich apologized for his opposition actions in the 90-minute video and said he admired Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko as “a man with steel balls.”

He expressed his desire to have a family and live a regular life, saying he was bored of political activism. He then burst into tears, his hands covering his face. Handcuff markings were readily visible on his wrists when he did so.

The 26-year-friends old’s and associates responded angrily.