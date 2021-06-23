Belarus’ opposition leader claims that Lukashenko’s regime is “frightened.”

The arrest of a dissident journalist after a Ryanair flight was diverted to Minsk, according to exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, was a panicky miscalculation by the country’s autocratic president Alexander Lukashenko.

“It was truly a mistake,” she admitted in an interview. The dictatorship had never before crossed this red line of intervening in European affairs.

“All European politicians were affected by this hijacking because their citizens were on board.”

In reaction to the May 23 diversion of a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania but compelled to land in Minsk, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada joined forces on Monday to slap penalties on various Belarus people and organizations.

Roman Protasevich, a dissident journalist, was removed from the flight and detained.

Belarus airlines were also barred from EU skies and airports by European officials, who compared the diversion to air piracy.

Mr Lukashenko was re-elected president in an August election that the EU refused to recognize as valid.

Months of huge protests in Belarus followed the disputed election, including some that gathered as many as 200,000 people.

Authorities launched a savage assault on protestors, with human rights organizations reporting that tens of thousands have been imprisoned, many of whom have been beaten by security agents.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s foreign minister, said EU members had been hoping to reason with Mr Lukashenko for months – until the Ryanair flight was diverted.

Mr Landsbergis stated, “The mood is different now.”

Ms Tsikhanouskaya ran for the election in lieu of her husband, Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a well-known opposition activist who had wanted to challenge Mr Lukashenko but was detained in May 2020.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya, a 38-year-old political rookie, was compelled to quit the nation the day after the vote, to Lithuania, where she now lives in exile with her children and works to unite European countries against Mr Lukashenko.

"The regime is so frightened by the unity of Belarusians, by the unity of the European Union, the USA, about this situation in Belarus, that they stopped.