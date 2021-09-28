Belarus’ Lukashenko pushes for constitutional changes and vows to prevent the opposition from gaining power.

According to the Associated Press, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed a new constitution on Tuesday and committed to prevent opposition parties and people from acquiring power in the country.

Lukashenko stated that the government has written a new constitution that would redistribute power among Belarus’ key government branches and would take effect in February 2022. The amendments would also establish the All-Belarus People’s Assembly as a new governing body.

According to the Associated Press, the measure might help the autocratic president maintain his grip on power after months of widespread protests against his regime.

Lukashenko did not disclose any additional information on the assembly or the planned constitutional amendments. The revisions, he said, are “aimed at harmonizing and balancing the constitution by redistributing the powers of the president, parliament, and government, as well as providing a constitutional position for the All-Belarus People’s Assembly.”

Lukashenko had previously stated that if the new constitution is accepted, he will stand down as president, a position he has held for more than a quarter-century, but he has avoided raising this prospect in recent months.

Lukashenko stated, “The people will make the final decision; the referendum will take place no later than February next year.”

Lukashenko has held three referendums in his 27 years as president of the former Soviet republic, removing presidential term limits, altering the constitution, and restoring Soviet-style official symbols.

Months of demonstrations erupted in Belarus after Lukashenko was re-elected to a sixth term following a rigged presidential election in August 2020, which the opposition and the West decried as a fraud. In response to the protests, he launched a huge crackdown that resulted in over 35,000 people being detained, many being beaten by police, and others being forced to flee the country.

The Belarusian opposition and foreign organizations suggested discussions between the government and the opposition under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, but the plans were rejected by Belarusian authorities.

Lukashenko vowed again on Tuesday not to allow the opposition to obtain power, stating that they will “destroy the country.”

"Lukashenko has no intention of leaving; instead, he is intensifying repressions in order to get the referendum result he requires," stated independent analyst Valery Karbalevich. "The Kremlin aided him in keeping his grip."