Belarus is behind a hacking and disinformation campaign aimed at NATO members, according to a new report.

According to a report released Tuesday by the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, Belarus is purportedly behind a hacking and disinformation operation that has been targeting Eastern European NATO allies since 2016. According to the Associated Press, the Ghostwriter operation includes attempts to sow strife in the intergovernmental military organization, gather sensitive information, and spy on dissidents.

Ghostwriter is primarily targeting NATO allies in Eastern Europe that share borders with Belarus, such as Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, as well as Ukraine. While some European Union members have speculated that Russia is behind the effort, Mandiant’s report is the first time Belarus has been implicated.

In its charges that Belarus was involved in the hacking, the firm highlighted persuasive forensic evidence, but stated it had not found any hard proof that Russia was also involved. This doesn’t necessarily rule Russia out, but it makes it more difficult to link the cyber effort to it, according to the Associated Press.

Mandiant’s director of cyber-espionage analysis, Ben Read, did not explain on why the business was so confident that Belarus assisted the campaign and that the hackers’ operation was most likely based in Minsk, Belarus. He also failed to explain why cybersecurity experts believe Belarus’ military is also linked to the hackers, dubbed UNC1151 by Mandiant.

According to the Associated Press, Read did say that Mandiant’s conclusions were based on telltale digital footprints and the validation of other sources.

A request for response from the Belarusian government was not immediately returned. The Russian Embassy in Washington’s press officer had no quick comment on the purported Russian involvement in Ghostwriter. Russian officials have consistently denied charges that they are involved in hacking and disinformation.

Mandiant is one of the most meticulous and well-respected cybersleuths around. It has been closely watching Ghostwriter activity and giving frequent updates in collaboration with Western law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Domestic press outlets and political opponents of Moscow-aligned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko were also targeted in the campaign ahead of the 2020 election. He is accused of manipulating his reelection, which sparked enormous public protests that were forcefully suppressed by his security forces. Mandiant, some of those opponents were later apprehended.