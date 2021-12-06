Belarus has imposed retaliatory sanctions against the European Union, the United Kingdom, airlines, and western imports.

Belarusian officials declared a ban on a number of western products and aircraft from the United Kingdom and the European Union on Monday in response for sanctions imposed on Belarus by other countries.

Belarus’ latest restrictions, according to the Associated Press, are in response to penalties imposed last week by the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom against Belarussian firms, organizations, and officials.

According to the Associated Press, Britain imposed penalties “on eight Belarusian individuals accused of repression and human rights breaches.”

The EU has blocked the assets of seventeen Belarusians, including military leaders, top border guards, judges, and others. Belarus has also been placed under a travel ban by the EU.

The embargo on western imports is a response to “illegal external sanctions pressure aimed at undermining Belarusian sovereignty and deteriorating the well-being of Belarusian citizens,” according to the Belarus Foreign Ministry.

According to the Associated Press, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Monday that the sanctions will not do any “concrete harm.”

At a conference in Minsk, Lukashenko stated, “Of sure, there is nothing positive in this.” “However, there is no reason to lie down today, wrap your arms over your chest, and die.” So yet, the Belarusian government has not published a list of which imported western items will be prohibited.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Belarus has managed to maintain economic development, according to Lukashenko. The economy shrank by 0.9 percent last year, but the World Bank expects GDP to expand by 1.2 percent in 2021, according to October predictions.

According to analysts, Russia is giving the Belarusian economy a lifeline by providing loans, selling oil and gas at domestic rates, and opening the Russian market to Belarusian exports.

Following a disputed presidential election in August 2020, which the opposition and the West claimed was manipulated, Russian President Vladimir Putin backed Lukashenko during major anti-government rallies last year. Putin promised Belarus a $1.5 billion loan as well as military assistance.

“Lukashenko is ready to escalate the confrontation with the West and remain at the forefront of the Kremlin’s plans,” independent analyst Valery Karbalevich told the Associated Press. “Moscow still pays for Minsk’s anti-Western rhetoric.” “Sanctions imposed by the West will harm sensitive areas of the Belarusian economy, but they will be reimbursed.” This is a condensed version of the information.